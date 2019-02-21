Home Nation

Second Kisan long march: Farmers begin their Nashik to Mumbai journey

The farmers will be covering over 165 kilometres between Nashik to Mumbai on foot and are expected to reach Mumbai on February 27.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Members of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) have started their march from Nashik to Mumbai over various demands of farmers and tribals in Maharashtra.

The march towards Mantralaya, Mumbai commenced from Nashik on Wednesday evening.  The long march being organised by AIKS comprises of large number of farmers, including women.

The farmers will be covering over 165 kilometres between Nashik to Mumbai on foot and are expected to reach Mumbai on February 27.

As per media reports, the farmers are pressing for demands such as waiver of farm loans, minimum support price, irrigation facilities and provision of pension. Last year in March, the All India Kisan Sabha had organized a long protest march, led by over 30,000 farmers, from Nashik to Mumbai.

The protest was held to demand a complete farm loan waiver among other things and had commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik only to reach Mumbai on March 11.

