Supreme Court orders eviction of over 10 lakh tribal families living in forests

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court has given the nod to evict more than ten lakh tribal and Adivasi families living in forests.

Around 11,72,931 land ownership claims made by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers under the Forest Rights Act have been rejected, according to affidavits filed by states in the apex court.

As per the Act, forest dwellers living on forest land for at least three generations prior to December 31, 2005, are eligible for land rights.

The apex court has asked 17 state governments to finish the eviction process by July 12 and directed the Forest Survey of India to submit a satellite image once the encroachers are removed.

Out of the 17 states, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha comprise 20 per cent of the total claims for land ownership.