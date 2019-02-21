Home Nation

Suresh Prabhu wanted compulsory in-flight announcements in local language, ministry said 'not feasible'

On December 27, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an "advisory" stating that airlines may consider using local language for in-flight announcements "to extent feasible".

Published: 21st February 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Prabhu

Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had asked his ministry officials to make it compulsory for airlines to use local languages for in-flight announcements besides Hindi and English but was told that this measure was "practically not feasible".

On December 26, his private secretary Rohit Yadav wrote a note to the civil aviation ministry, stating that the minister has "directed that announcement on public address systems at all airports in India and also by the scheduled airlines should be in local language followed by Hindi and English".

Yadav added in his note that a "direction in this regard may be issued to all the airports and scheduled airlines immediately. Compliance in this regard may be submitted to this office by 1600 hours today i.e. 26.12.2018."

However, the ministry officials pointed out to the minister that such a measure is "practically not feasible for airlines" as an aircraft goes through several states and "the cabin crew may not know that language", according to the documents accessed by PTI.

Consequently, the government, on December 26, directed all airports to make public announcements in local language first, followed by Hindi and English.

On December 27, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an "advisory" stating that airlines may consider using local language for in-flight announcements "to extent feasible".

In an official note, the then civil aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey wrote, "It is practically not feasible for airlines to make announcement in local language within the aircraft, because the aircraft touches several states and the cabin crew may not know that language."

"Hence, DGCA may issue an advisory for compliance as far as possible, but not make it mandatory," wrote Choubey, who retired on January 31.

However, Choubey agreed that airports can be asked to make public announcements in local language followed by Hindi and English, as he wrote,"While Chairman AAI (Airports Authority of India) will issue the direction to airports under their control, AS (AK) to issue letter to other airports."

AS(AK) are the initials of Additional Secretary Arun Kumar of civil aviation ministry. AAI, which works under the civil aviation ministry only, manages 125 airports in the country.

Moreover, the DGCA advisory said that in order to enhance awareness about the cultural heritage of India, pilots can make in-flight announcements about important monuments or sites en route the flight.

On December 22, 2018, Goa minister Vijai Sardesai, whose GFP (Goa Forward Party) is a part of the BJP-led coalition government in the state, said his party workers should not allow airlines to operate at the Dabolim airport if announcements are not made in the local Konkani language.

The state has the lone airport at Dabolim in south Goa. Konkani is the official language of the coastal state. "Blacking out Konkani at the Goa airport is unacceptable and we should project our language first," Sardesai had said on December 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
in-flight announcements Suresh Prabhu local language

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp