When kin of slain CRPF men were mourning, BJP was busy in inaugurations: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Exactly a week after the loss of 44 lives of CRPF jawans in a terror attack, the politics on Pulwama peaked on Thursday. While Congress was launching a broadside on Modi government over alleged mishandling of tragic event, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav charged the ruling BJP with insensitivity saying it was busy in inaugurations when the nation was mourning the death of its dear ones.

Raising the questions on the intent of the government, the SP chief and former UP CM charged it with being insensitive to the grief of bereaved families. ”While the nation was mourning the loss of 41 lives, they (BJP leaders) were busy in inaugurations and foundation laying," he maintained.

The SP chief sought government’s explanation as to how an explosive laden SUV hit the bus which part of the CRPF convoy in Pulwama last Thursday. Akhilesh Yadav was speaking while addressing a press conference along with Patidar leader Hardik Patel here on Thursday.

"When the personnel were travelling (in a bus) how was it hit by a vehicle? The government should reply. This (BJP) government is the one which gives certificate (of nationalism) to everyone. Now it should come up with an answer," said the SP chief. In a bid to corner the Central government, Hardik Patel asked the authorities how the convoy was passing through the national highway without taking enough security measures despite intelligence reports over possible attack.

“Why the CRPF personnel were sent via road?” asked Patel. He, however, denied having plan to contest upcoming general elections from UP. “I am her to support Akhilesh ji,” he claimed.

Patel hinted at contesting Gujarat elections in the future saying the objective of his UP visit objective was fell the pulse of country’s politics. The Aprtidar leader also trained guns at UP CM Yogi Adityanath saying his claims over law and order were hollow. “There is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh,” he saif claiming CM Yogi had failed on all fronts.