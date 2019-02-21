Home Nation

Why is PM Modi silent on Kashmiri students being targeted in various parts of country: Omar Abdullah

Addressing the media, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said talks with Pakistan cannot be held in the backdrop of attacks such as the one in Pulwama last week.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on Kashmiri students being targeted in various parts of the country.

Addressing the media, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said talks with Pakistan cannot be held in the backdrop of attacks such as the one in Pulwama last week.

"Our PM has talked about a 'muh tod jawab' but such a reply is not possible in the current situation," Abdullah said a week after 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Abdullah also asked Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure the security of Kashmiri students who were forced to return home following alleged threats and attacks in various parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama terror strike.

Referring to the withdrawal of security to Kashmiri separatist leaders, he said it was a regressive step and he was not aware of anybody misusing security.

"When we talk of dialogue (to resolve Kashmir issue), we are branded anti-national," Abdullah said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Omar Abdullah Kashmiri students Narendra Modi Jaish-e-Mohammed Pulwama attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp