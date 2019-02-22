Home Nation

Aero India: Advanced MiG-35 priced lower than other foreign models, says Russia

The presentation of the MiG-35 aircraft to India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was held Wednesday on the sidelines of the Aero India show.

Russia flag used for representational purpose.

BENGALURU: Russia's advanced MiG-35 light-class fighter jet, participating in the Indian Air Force tender for the purchase of 110 aircraft of this kind, would cost India 20 per cent less than similar foreign models, the Russian MiG Aircraft Corporation said here Thursday.

"In terms of economical operations, it is well known that the Russian aircraft are at least 20 per cent cheaper than similar models produced by other plane-manufacturers," JSC Russian Aircraft Corporation 'MiG' Director General Ilya Tarasenko told PTI at the 12th edition of Aero India Show.

He further said his company does not have any competitor in this sphere as Mig 35 is the most up-to-date aircraft in the world.

"Technically too, the Russian company is far ahead of its competitors," he said.

Tarasenko said the aircraft can also be upgraded while operational and would be done based on the demand requirement of the customer for the entire life-cycle of the aircraft.

"This aircraft has at least a 40-year life-cycle," he said.

Tarasenko further said the Mig-35 project would be fully localised based on tender requirements.

He said if the company wins the tender for Mig-35, it would start manufacturing the aircraft in India.

"We have already done a lot of work in India since 1963. We are ready to expand our connection with the Indian industry and we are fully ready," he added.

Also in the race for 110 aircraft for the Indian Air Force is the Rafale fighter jet for which the government had floated an RFI (Request for Information) last year.

The RFI or initial tender for the deal was issued by IAF in April 6, 2018, the first mega procurement initiative for fighter jets.

Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
