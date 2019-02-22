Elgar Parishad case: Pune police charge sheet four activists

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Pune police on Thursday filed a 1,837-page supplementary charge sheet against activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves, along with wanted Maoist leader Ganapathy, in the Elgar Parishad case.

They have been charged with “waging war against the nation”, spreading the ideology of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist), and creating caste conflicts, disaffection and hatred in society, said joint commissioner of police Shivaji Bodkhe.

Police had filed first charge sheet in the case at the special UAPA court on November 16, 2018 against activists Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut and Shoma Senm. They were accused of having “active links” with the CPI-Maoist and of playing active role in organising the Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017 in Pune which allegedly led to the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

The supplementary charge sheet comes just days after the Supreme Court set aside a Bombay High Court order refusing to grant 90-day extension to Pune police for filing the charge sheet against the accused it had arrested last year.

“The supplementary charge sheet gives more evidence, especially the one that were retrieved from the electronic gadgets seized during raids at the places of the arrested accused,” Bodkhe said.