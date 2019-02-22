Five Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy Friday for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters, a Fisheries department official said here.

The fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were fishing near Kathchatheevu when the Lankan Naval personnel detained them, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Rameswaram, Yuvaraj said.

They were taken to Thalaimannar along with their boat, he added.

As many as 13 fishermen from the state have been arrested in the past two days in separate incidents, for allegedly fishing in Sri Lanka's territorial waters.