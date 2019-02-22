Home Nation

Five Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

As many as 13 fishermen from the state have been arrested in the past two days in separate incidents, for allegedly fishing in Sri Lanka's territorial waters.

Published: 22nd February 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

Image of fishermen used for representational purposes ony. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy Friday for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters, a Fisheries department official said here.

The fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were fishing near Kathchatheevu when the Lankan Naval personnel detained them, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Rameswaram, Yuvaraj said.

They were taken to Thalaimannar along with their boat, he added.

As many as 13 fishermen from the state have been arrested in the past two days in separate incidents, for allegedly fishing in Sri Lanka's territorial waters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lankan Navy Tamil Nadu fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp