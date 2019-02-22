Home Nation

Karnataka Congress MLA who thrashed colleague brought to Gujarat, jailed

Ganesh had allegedly attacked Singh on January 20 at the Bidadi resort with his fists and a flowerpot, hit him near his eye and kicked him on his chest.

Published: 22nd February 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

MLA-Ganesh

Left, Anand Singh in hospital. Right, Congress MLA J N Ganesh

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress MLA J N Ganesh was Thursday flown here from Gujarat, a day after being arrested for allegedly assaulting another lawmaker from his party.

He was produced before the Ramanagara district court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Kampli MLA from Ballari district has been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara jail.

Ganesh was arrested near a restaurant in Somnath, weeks after he was declared absconding for allegedly thrashing Anand Singh during a brawl at a resort on city outskirts during the recent political turmoil in the state.

READ HERE | Karnataka Congress brawl: Did Ganesh attack his political guru Anand Singh after provocation?

The police recorded his "voluntary" statement and took him to a hospital for medical check-up, Ramanagara Superintendent of police Ramesh Bhanot told reporters.

According to the complaint filed with the police, Ganesh had allegedly attacked Singh on January 20 at the Bidadi resort with his fists and a flowerpot, hit him near his eye and kicked him on his chest.

The incident had happened when Congress MLAs were camping at the resort to thwart an alleged bid by the BJP to poach them, in its attempt to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the state.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that Ganesh was upset as he suspected that he wanted to finish him off politically and did not support him financially during the Karnataka Assembly polls last year.

A seriously injured Singh was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Based on a complaint, the police had registered a case of attempt to murder against Ganesh.

Fearing arrest, the Congress MLA did not appear for the crucial budget session of the state legislature, despite a whip.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress MLA J N Ganesh Anand Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp