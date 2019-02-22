Kolkata diary

Home Nation

Despite the terror shadow, Kashmir’s tourism department is going all out to draw Bengali tourists, who form a major chunk of the domestic tourists to the Valley. 

Published: 22nd February 2019

By Aishik Chanda
Despite Pulwama, J&K woos Bengali tourists

Jammu and Kashmir tourism department along with Association of Kashmir Operators held a tourism expo in the city to woo Bengali tourists, amid bulk cancellations of tour bookings from West Bengal in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. Some 200 travel agents from across West Bengal participated in the expo. Despite the terror shadow, Kashmir’s tourism department is going all out to draw Bengali tourists, who form a major chunk of the domestic tourists to the Valley. 

Mamata launches women-driven pink cabs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched an app-based 10 women-driven pink cabs at state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday. She said that 1,000 more pink cabs would soon hit the streets of Kolkata. She said that women are being given subsidy of R1.5 lakh for buying small vehicles for self-employment under Gatidhara scheme. She also flagged off 20 of the 80 electric buses that will ply the city. Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the remaining 60 e-buses would be launched by May. He added that 17 charging stations have been constructed at various depots across the city to charge the buses.

Thundershowers likely in city

The Regional Meterological Department in Alipore has predicted moderate thundershowers in the city and other parts of south Bengal next week after temperatures crossed 30 degrees since the exit of summer last week. The Met department has predicted thundershowers to lash the city between Sunday evening and Tuesday, as a result of which mercury is likely to dip a few notches. 

Fares for new Kolkata Metro line fixed

Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (KMRCL) has fixed the minimum fare for the Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan East West Metro corridor as R5 for 2 km and R30 for travel beyond 10 km. KMRCL is hoping to operationalise the 6 km stretch of the Metro line from Sector V to Salt Lake Stadium soon. All the stations in the 6 km stretch will be elevated and would have screen doors to prevent suicides. However, the entire 16.5 km stretch is likely to be operationalised only by 2021. 

