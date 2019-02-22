Ministry of Home Affairs to assess how people perceive police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will carry out a countrywide survey to assess public perception of police, gauge the extent of non-reporting of crimes and analyse the quality of police response.

The pan-India study will be carried by the Ministry of Home Affairs in which public perception on citizen-centric police services like women safety, will also be analysed.

The survey will commence next month and cover a representative sample of 1.2 lakh households spread over 173 districts across the country, based on the National Sample Survey framework. All the states and the Union Territories would be included in this survey and it will be completed in nine months, a Home Ministry official said.

The survey is aimed at understanding the position on ground relating to crime reporting and recording, timeliness and quality of police response and action and experience about women and children’s safety.

The outcome of the survey is expected to bring out useful suggestions for stakeholders in formulating and implementing appropriate policy responses in the functioning of police and for improving crime prevention and investigation, transformation in community policing.