Amit Shah to lead BJP on nationwide beneficiary outreach programme 'Kamal Jyoti Sankalp'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah will lead the party on a nationwide beneficiary outreach programme — Kamal Jyoti Sankalp — on February 26 even as PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to connect with one crore party workers of about 10 lakh polling booth on February 28 through video conferencing

The outreach programme ahead of the impending announcement of poll dates for the Lok Sabha polls is designed as constructive political experimentation to establish direct contact with the poor.

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that Shah would even take boat rides to visit a few villages in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, which got electricity connections for the first time.

“Shah, besides chief ministers of party-ruled states, Union ministers, and others will be visiting the villages which benefited from Central schemes as part of the Kamal Jyoti programme, which will be a one-day affair,” said Yadav.

He said the Modi government plugged leakage of Rs 1,84,00 crore, besides reaching benefits worth Rs 6,54,000 crore in a transparent manner to the poor in the past four and a half years. While only 44 per cent households had toilets till 2014, 98 per cent coverage could be achieved during the tenure of the NDA government, he added.

Informing that the BJP has also planned bike rallies across the country on March 2, Yadav said the PM’s interaction on February 28 will be attended by about one crore party workers. He said the party had received 20 lakh suggestions for the manifesto with people even contributing slogans and poems.