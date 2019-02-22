Home Nation

EC may announce schedule of upcoming Lok Sabha elections between March 7 and 10

Published: 22nd February 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission may announce the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls between March 7-10. Political temperature in the country is already at its peak and political parties are waiting for the announcement of the poll schedule.

Sources claimed that PM will chair a review meeting with chief secretaries of all the states on March 6 when the last cabinet meeting of this government may also held. Besides, ‘Pragati’ meeting to review the progress of major government schemes might also be held during the same time.

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls due this summer, the poll panel earlier wrote to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of all the states and Union Territories regarding the transfers and postings of officers associated with conducting the elections, saying that transfer of officials should be completed before February 28.

The term of the 16th Lok Sabha ends on June 3, while the terms of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim assemblies expire on June 18, June 1, June 11 and May 27, respectively. Moreover, the Centre is prepared to hold simultaneous polls for Jammu & Kashmir polls as well.

According to the EC, 22.3 lakh ballot units, 16.3 lakh control units and nearly 17.3 lakh VVPATs or paper-trail machines will be used for the 2019 LS polls. The number of machines include the buffer stock for training as well as replacements. 

In the last couple of weeks, EC teams have visited states to take stock of the poll preparedness. The Commission has appealed for use of Vigil app if a citizen comes across any violation of the code of conduct. 

One can take pictures or make a video and upload it and the information will reach the control room along with the latitude and longitude. It will enable the Commission to ascertain where the picture or video was taken. 

