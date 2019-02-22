SC appoints Lieutenant General Ravi Thodge as third member of CoA for BCCI

Home Nation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Ravi Thodge as the third member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for BCCI.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre appointed Lt Gen Thodge as a member of CoA after senior advocate P S Narasimha, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, told the apex court that two members of the CoA have resigned.

"Having regard to the importance of the said Committee of Administrators for administrating the BCCI, we consider it appropriate to appoint Lt Gen Ravi Thodge, PVSM, to act as a third member of the aforesaid Committee of Administrators for BCCI," the bench said in its order.

The apex court has fixed the BCCI matter for further hearing on March 14.

In 2017, the apex court had appointed a four-member CoA, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai, to run the affairs of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and implement the court-approved recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.

The other three members of the CoA were -- former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye.

Following the resignations of Guha and Limaye, the CoA was left with only two members -- Rai and Edulji.

