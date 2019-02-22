Supreme Court to hear plea on protection of Kashmiri students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Friday a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and the state governments to protect Kashmiri students, who are allegedly being targeted across the country in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday said they might hear the PIL on Friday after senior counsel Colin Gonsalves mentioned the same for an urgent hearing.

PIL petitioner Tariq Adeeb referred to a dozen media reports of attack on Kashmiri students across the country after a CRPF convoy was attacked by an explosive-laden SUV on February 14 that resulted in the death of over 40 personnel.

He also said the students from the Valley, residing in other states, are in constant fear and are facing threats post the Pulwama terror attack.