Jaish module busted in Deoband, 2 terror operatives held by UP ATS

The two men arrested are Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli from Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 22nd February 2019

Two alleged JeM terrorists Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli from Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik from Pulwama. (Photo| UP Police)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and arrested two suspected terrorists in a midnight raid at Deoband area in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Director General of Police, OP Singh said the raid was conducted after receiving specific input about their activities and substantial evidence in that connection.

While briefing the media persons, the DGP said that the two men – Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli and Aquib Ahmad Malik arrested by the ATS belonged to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “While Shahnawaz belongs to Kulgam, Aquib is from Pulwama,” said the DGP.

He added that both the terror suspects were in the age group of 20-25 years. “Our ATS sleuths rounded up the terror suspects from Deoband area on last Wednesday night after getting substantial evidence to carry out an operation,” the DGP claimed.

He added that two weapons, including a .32 bore pistol, were recovered from the possession of the two suspects. Moreover, 30 live cartridges, jihadi chats, literature, videos, films and mobile phones were recovered from the spot where the suspects were staying.

The DGP claimed that both Shanawaz and Aquib were living as students in Deoband area but had not taken admission in any institution of the Islamic seminary in the area.

Of the two, Shahnawaz is said to be a grenade expert. Singh claimed that Shahnawaz was mainly entrusted with the responsibility of recruiting youth to carryout terror attacks in UP and other parts of the country.

Both the suspects would be produced in the session court of Saharanpur and be brought to Lucknow on transit custody remand. “We will grill the two terror suspects to extract information about their roots in Kashmir, when did they come, who is funding them and what was their target. We are constantly in touch with Jammu and Kashmir police,” he stated.

However, the DGP said that they did not seem to have any connection with the low intensity blast which took place in Kanpur-Kalindi Express on Wednesday night. 

He said that their connection, if any, with Pulwama incident, would be clear only after their interrogation.

Meanwhile, as per the police sources, the security agencies have picked up a dozen more persons, including some students from Odisha, from Deoband area and their grilling was on.

