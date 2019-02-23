Home Nation

BJP youth wing members protest outside Eden Gardens, demand removal of Pakistan cricketers' photos

The stadium's gallery features photographs of several Pakistani cricketers, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a CAB official.

The Kolkata Eden Gardens stadium (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Over 40 members of the BJP's youth wing were Saturday arrested for protesting outside the Eden Gardens here, demanding that the photographs of Pakistani cricketers, including that of Imran Khan, be removed from the iconic stadium's gallery.

The protesters demanded a meeting with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly to hand over a letter seeking removal of photographs of Pakistani cricketers from the stadium, BJP sources said.

Over 40 members of the BJP's youth wing have been arrested in this connection, a senior Kolkata police officer said.

Ganguly, who has said that India should not play against Pakistan in the upcoming cricket World Cup protesting the Pulwama terror attack, could not be reached for his reaction.

The Eden Garden protest came close on the heels of similar agitations in cricket stadiums in Mumbai and Nagpur.

