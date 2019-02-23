Home Nation

CBI court sentences ex-Bihar minister to 5 years imprisonment in bitumen scam

In 1997, the CBI had lodged a case against all seven for illegally selling 3,266 metric tonne of bitumen worth Rs 1.57 crore, a CBI official said.

RANCHI: A CBI court here Friday sentenced former Bihar minister Illyas Hussain to five years imprisonment in a Rs 1.57 crore bitumen scam.

Judge A K Mishra also slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Hussain in the 22-year-old case.

The court also awarded five-year jail terms to Hussain's secretary Shahbuddin Baig, former director of Bihar transport department Kedar Paswan, deputy director Muztaba Ahmed, executive engineer Ramanand Ram, section officer Shobha Sinha and transport supplier D N Singh.

It also imposed fines of varying amounts on them.

The arrest warrant was issued against Ahmed as he was not present when the court pronounced the quantum of sentence.

A CBI court convicted Hussain in another bitumen scam on September 27, 2018 and had sentenced him to four years imprisonment.

Hussain had lost his Bihar Assembly membership following the conviction.

