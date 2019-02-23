Home Nation

Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir arbitrary: Mehbooba Mufti

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik and over two dozen Jamaat leaders, including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, have already been detained.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday questioned the legality of the crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir leaders, saying the "arbitrary" move will only "precipitate matters" in the state.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the government crackdown on separatists and Jamaat-e-Islami which began Friday night.

"In the past 24 hours, Hurriyat leaders & workers of Jamaat organisation have been arrested. Fail to understand such an arbitrary move which will only precipitate matters in J&K," Mehbooba tweeted.

"Under what legal grounds are their arrests justified? You can imprison a person but not his ideas," she said. The Centre has rushed 100 additional companies of paramilitary forces to Kashmir without assigning any reason for the heavy deployment.

