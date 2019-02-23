Decomposed tooth of Lalu Prasad removed

By PTI

RANCHI: A decomposed tooth, which discomforted jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has been removed at the dental ward of the RIIMS, a senior doctor said Saturday.

Dr Umesh Prasad, head of the attending team of doctors on Prasad, said that the tooth was extracted Friday and two stitches were required to seal the place to prevent deposit of food particles.

He said his tooth ache has reduced.

The extraction of tooth took place after the former Bihar chief minister complained of tooth ache.

The RJD supremo is serving prison sentence since December, 2017 after being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases. He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases by different CBI courts in Ranchi.

He is facing trial in a fifth fodder scam case in Ranchi, pertaining to Doranda Treasury case.

The fodder scam relates to fradulent withdrawal of money from government treasuries in early 90s in combined Bihar when RJD was in power and Prasad the chief minister.