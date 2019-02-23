Home Nation

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Aero India parking area, 300 vehicles gutted

Forty fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire, however, owing to dry grass the fire spread immediately in the summer heat.

Aero India parking area fire

Gutted cars seen at Bharati Nagar Gate's parking area after a massive fire on the 4th day of 12th edition of AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru Saturday Feb 23 2019. (Photo| Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far.

Forty fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames, however, owing to dry grass the fire spread immediately in the summer heat.

The fire was being battled by the fire and emergency services as the base went on high alert in the middle of the air show. Police suspect that someone could have started the fire with a stray lit cigarette butt. 

The incident occurred around 12.30pm on Saturday and the flying display was stopped midway.

Three fire tenders on standby at the Aero show premises rushed to douse the fire and since it was dry grass the fire spread immediately due to summer heat.  

CoI to probe fire cause 

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the incident. It has also requested authorities concerned to open a special cell for insurance claims of the victims.

In a tweet, the defence spokesperson - @SpokespersonMoD said that Departmental of Financial Services has been approached by MoD for the purpose.

"Department of Financial Services (DFS) has been requested by Ministry of Defence to open a special insurance claim cell to facilitate speedy claims for affected people in today's unfortunate fire incident in car parking area of #AeroIndia2019," the tweet read. 

With rumours flying thick and fast about possible cancellation of flying display following the event, the spokesperson also clarified that the flying display would continue as per schedule.

More updates awaited

Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
