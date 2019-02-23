Have no expectations from deputy NSA’s visit, says Naga Hoho

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tribal organisations in Nagaland are not enthusiastic about the upcoming visit of Deputy National Security Advisor R N Ravi to the state on February 26. Ravi will visit the state to brief Naga groups of the progress made so far in the ongoing peace parleys between the Centre and Naga rebel groups.

The state’s apex tribal organisation, Naga Hoho, said it had no expectations.“There is nothing to be expected. There is no ray of hope at all for any positive outcome. The visit is meaningless,” Naga Hoho president Chuba Ozukum said.

“Earlier, the NDA had said the Nagaland election was being conducted for a solution to the protracted Naga political problem. Now, they (BJP) are saying solution will come after Lok Sabha election. So, there is nothing that we can expect from the government,” Ozukum added.

The Naga Hoho had given a call for boycott of last year’s Nagaland election for want of a “solution before election”.According to the Isak-Muivah faction of insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), Ravi, who is also the interlocutor in the Naga peace process, will meet the representatives of Naga civil societies and tribal organisations besides lawmakers.

The former spy officer was appointed as the emissary in Naga talks in 2014 and since then, he has held umpteen rounds of consultations with Naga civil society organisations. During his upcoming visit, the consultations will take place in Dimapur and Kohima. The Naga peace process started in 1997 when the NSCN-IM had signed the ceasefire agreement with Central government.