India will exercise all options to win decisive battle against Pakistan, says Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said India will exercise all options, diplomatic or otherwise, to win a decisive battle against Pakistan.

Published: 23rd February 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said India will exercise all options, diplomatic or otherwise, to win a decisive battle against Pakistan. India has blamed the nuclear neighbor for the deadly suicide bombing in Kashmir’s Pulwama, which killed 40 paramilitary personnel.

Describing Pakistan as a “rogue state”, he said the country is not acting against perpetrators of the attack, though the guilty have themselves admitted to the attack and were taking credit for it.

Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, Jaitley said, “The head of the government says, give me actionable intelligence. You need an actionable intelligence if it is a blind offence, but here is a man sitting in your own country who owned up to the offence.”

The Pakistan leadership, he said, is “riding a tiger on this issue and tiger never spares its own rider”. India is extremely angry, he said, adding, “In my lifetime, we have seen wars, we have seen human tragedies, we have seen prime ministers assassinated by terrorists. But the kind of anger which has been there, even on previous occasions, dwarfs in comparison to the one this time.”

MHA issues advisory The Centre late Friday night asked all states to ensure security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir amid reports that some of them were attacked in different parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. This message conveyed by the Home Ministry in an advisory to all states following a directive by the Supreme Court.

