Home Nation

Jaitley defends government raising issues with RBI, says country more important than institutions

The Finance Minister reeled out instances of central bank governors being forced to resign during Congress regimes and his predecessor P Chidambaram not being on talking terms with two Governors.

Published: 23rd February 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das, Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the 575th Central Board Meeting of RBI (PTI photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday stoutly defended the government raising demands, such as increasing liquidity, with the Reserve Bank of India, saying the country is more important than institutions.

He also made a vehement pitch for a government being elected with a clear majority in the coming general elections so as to provide stability to the economy and not force a change of guard within six months.

Speaking at the Global Business Summit here, he said the announcements made in three to four months ahead of elections or after the elections are 'aberrations' and focus must be in long term direction of policies.

Quizzed about the unprecedented move by the government to get RBI to discuss issues of its concern by citing a never-used-provision, Jaitley reeled out instances of central bank governors being forced to resign during Congress regimes and his predecessor P Chidambaram not being on talking terms with two Governors.

"Raising an issue of interest to the economy which everybody concedes is in the larger interest is tinkering with the institution? The country is more important than any institution, be it the government. We can't starve the market. We can't squeeze credit, we can't squeeze liquidity because that will hurt the growth, hurt the economy," he said.

ALSO READ | Government for greater involvement in decision making of RBI

Stating that the country has seen the advantages of fiscal discipline, he said policy makers have a choice between sound policies and populism.

The last thing India need at this stage is political instability, the last thing that India needs at this stage is lack of policy decision. And certainly we don't need a chaotic sort of combination and more importantly India needs a five-year government not a six-month government. I'm quite certain that aspirational societies don't suffer from a Lemmings complex and commit a suicide, they resist from doing that, Jaitley said.

Stating that last five years were a significant turning point for India, the minister said India has moved towards formalisation and expansion of tax base.

I don't think India is the place based on what's happened in last 3-4 months or going to happen in next 3-4 months because announcements made by several people during this period appear to be policy aberrations, he said.

He said once the heat and dust of politics settles down and elections going to background, the economic decisions will take the centre stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Economy Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp