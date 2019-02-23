Home Nation

Arun Jaitley takes a potshot at Congress over naming D S Hooda as top advisor of party

Arun Jaitley claimed the move was a 'belated and grudging recognition and acceptance' of the successful surgical strikes of 2016 with which the general was intrinsically associated. 

Published: 23rd February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi named Lt. Gen D S Hooda (Retd.) as top advisor to the party on matters of national security, Union Minister Arun Jaitley claimed the move was a “belated and grudging recognition and acceptance” of the successful surgical strikes of 2016 with which the general was intrinsically associated.

He also asked the Congress not to “trivialise” national security issues such as fight against terror. 
“The appointment of General Hooda is significant. I am sure he as the head of the advisory panel will educate Congress leaders that the surgical strikes were no routine step which had been taken several times in the past, but a significant first for India,” noted Jaitely in a social media post.

The minister hoped the Congress would henceforth not give an impression to the world that India was divided on the issue of terrorism. “When the world is rallying around, Opposition parties shouldn’t strike a discordant note”, he said. The minister added that the Congress should also not encourage illegal immigration at the cost of national security. in a veiled reference to Congress campaign on Rafale, Jaitely stressed defence procurements should not be politicised for “petty political gains”.

‘Grudging acceptance’

Union Minister Arun Jaitley claimed the move to appoint Lt. Gen D S Hooda (Retd.) was a “belated and grudging recognition and acceptance” of the successful surgical strikes.

