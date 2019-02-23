Home Nation

Man tries to set himself on fire in Maharashtra energy minister's presence

Superintendent of Police Vanita Sahu who was on dais and others immediately snatched away the kerosene bottle and a matchbox from his hands.

Published: 23rd February 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrashekhar_Bawankule

Maharashtra energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A man tried to set himself on fire during a programme in Maharashtra's Bhandara city Friday where state energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also present, police said.

His attempt was thwarted, they said.

The man was identified as Arun Bhede (45), reportedly a BJP worker.

A program to distribute building work kits was underway at Dasra ground in the city when Bhede suddenly climbed on the dais and poured kerosene on himself, a police release said.

Superintendent of Police Vanita Sahu who was on dais and others immediately snatched away the kerosene bottle and a matchbox from his hands, the release added.

A video of the incident was posted on social media, which showed Bhede purportedly saying that he had worked for the BJP for last 30 years, and he did not want to cause any disturbance at the event.

Local sources said that Bhede, a former corporator, wanted the city administration to remove encroachment from the area surrounding a statue he had got installed.

The police did not confirm this.

