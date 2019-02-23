Maratha Kranti Morcha to oppose BJP in Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: ‘Maratha Kranti Morcha’, that led 58 mammoth marches of Maratha community all across Maharashtra two years back has now decided to try its hand in the Lok Sabha polls, as said that it shall oppose the BJP during the polls.

The steering committee of the Maratha Kranti Morcha met in Mumbai on Saturday. While speaking at a press conference regarding the decisions made at the meeting, the office bearers of the Morcha said that not just BJP but the Congress and the NCP too have cheated the community.

None of the demands raised by the community except that of Maratha quota have been acted upon by the government and the quota too has been rendered useless due to court intervention, the leaders said and added that if no decision is made regarding our demands, the community would boycott ‘lotus’ during elections.

The community feels cheated on all levels and hence over 3 crore pamphlets proclaiming that the ‘Lotus has cheated us’ would be distributed across the state during Lok Sabha election, they said.