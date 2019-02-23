Home Nation

Snub to Pakistan as OIC invites India as Guest of honour

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be attending the meet in Abu Dbahi as a 'guest of honour'.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a diplomatic boost for India and major snub to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been invited to attend the Inaugural Plenary of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Meeting as a guest of honour on March 1 in Abu Dhabi.

With a membership of 57 countries spread over four continents, constituting 1.5 billion people and a combined GDP of about $7 trillion, the OIC is the second largest inter-governmental group after the United Nations.

But despite having the second-largest Muslim population in the world, India was denied membership of the group due to opposition, mainly from Pakistan. Though the OIC, egged on by Islamabad, officially endorses resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions of 1948 and 1949, India’s position on resolving the issue bilaterally with Pakistan has been gaining increasing acceptance among maember states.

Describing the invitation as a remarkable development and a great triumph for India, Talmiz Ahmad, who served as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia twice as well as envoy to Oman and the UAE, said it “corrects a grievous wrong that was done to India.”

“We see this invitation as a welcome recognition of the presence of 185 million Muslims in India... India is, therefore, happy to accept the invitation,” the MEA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OIC Organisation of Islamic Cooperation sushma swaraj UAE Abu Dhabi Indian diplomacy Narendra Modi Ministry of External Affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp