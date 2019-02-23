Congress asks NRIs for ideas that can improve country’s systems and institutions

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Busy drafting a ‘people’s manifesto’ and a futuristic agenda for governance ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has asked NRIs from all over the world to suggest ideas that can improve the country’s systems and institutions.

ALSO READ: NRIs can't vote online in Lok Sabha polls, Election Commission clarifies

The Indian Overseas Congress on Friday opened two-day consultations in Dubai, UAE, with Indians residing abroad on the changes they want to see back home. “The meet involved deliberation on NRI involvement and participation in the areas of infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, food technology, FDI, public finance, employment, NRI issues, science and technology in an inclusive manner to expedite growth and prosperity for all in India,” IOC chairman Sam Pitroda said. The discussions with around 100 NRIs will end on February 23.