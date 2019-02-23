Home Nation

Congress asks NRIs for ideas that can improve country’s systems and institutions

The Indian Overseas Congress on Friday opened two-day consultations in Dubai, UAE, with Indians residing abroad on the changes they want to see back home.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

AICC president Rahul Gandhi

AICC president Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Busy drafting a ‘people’s manifesto’ and a futuristic agenda for governance ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has asked NRIs from all over the world to suggest ideas that can improve the country’s systems and institutions.

ALSO READ: NRIs can't vote online in Lok Sabha polls, Election Commission clarifies

The Indian Overseas Congress on Friday opened two-day consultations in Dubai, UAE, with Indians residing abroad on the changes they want to see back home. “The meet involved deliberation on NRI involvement and participation in the areas of infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, food technology, FDI, public finance, employment, NRI issues, science and technology in an inclusive manner to expedite growth and prosperity for all in India,” IOC chairman Sam Pitroda said. The discussions with around 100 NRIs will end on February 23. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress NRI Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp