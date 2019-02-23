Pramod Mahajan could have been saved had I been allowed to touch him: Shiv Sena MP

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a bizarre claim, Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Chandrakant Khaire on Saturday said that late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan’s life could have been saved had the MP been allowed to touch the leader on his deathbed.

The MP, who is known for racking up controversies, also said that he had saved several people like this and Mahajan’s case was his only failure.

But, more irritating was that all these claims were made by him while addressing a health camp attended by doctors.

“Faith works wonders in healing. I’ve healed several people this way. What I do for that is I feel the pulse of that person and then chant a secret mantra. I had reached Mumbai after hearing about attack on Pramodji. But, the situation was such that nobody was allowed to touch him and hence I couldn’t touch him and heal him,” Khaire said at while addressing doctors at Aurangabad on Saturday.

Khaire also claimed that Mahajan, who pulled on for 12 days in hospital despite being fired at by his brother from a point blank range, could do so only because of a pinch of vermilion from Ambabai Temple which was placed below the pillow under his head.

“I had handed over a pouch containing the vermilion to Rahul (Mahajan’s son) and asked him to place it under the pillow when Gopinath Munde urged me to do something to save Mahajan,” Khaire said at the meeting.

“This (Mahajan’s) was the only case where I failed. Just like the doctors have knowledge, we have the power of goodwill. I’m not saying this out of superstition, this really works,” the MP said.

“I go to hospitals several times and try to help out people in the way I could,” Khaire said and went on to narrate an incident where he healed a woman who was unable to walk.

Activists of anti-superstition movement Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), has condemned the MP for his claims.

“These claims are worse than Bangali Baba who cheat people. The Maharashtra has strong legislation in place against such kinds of cheating and hence the police should have immediately acted against Khaire,” said Hamid Dabholkar of MANS and added that the organization would certainly initiate action against the MP.