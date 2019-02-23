Pulwama attack probe: The car terrorist used was red Maruti Eeco, 2010-11 make

By Online Desk

Agencies probing the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed over 40 CRPF jawans have found out the details of the car used to blow up the CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

According to reports, an analysis done by the Maruti officials revealed that the vehicle used was manufactured by their company Eeco. After examining the sample pieces of the car, which the investigators collected at the attack spot, it was revealed that the car was likely to be manufactured in 2010-11 and could have been repainted.

Parts of the car shock absorber have also been collected from the spot. These parts are currently being examined to derive the exact manufacturing and sale date of the vehicle, the reports said.

It was a red car, said some eyewitnesses.

Analysing the list of car theft cases and FIRs in Kashmir has not fetched any clue. The terrorist who drove the car was identified as Adil Ahmed Dar by Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror organisation that claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

The investigators, according to the reports, will take DNA samples from members of Dar’s family in Kakapora and would match it with the samples of flesh and blood picked up from the attack spot.