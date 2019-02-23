Home Nation

Pulwama attack probe: The car terrorist used was red Maruti Eeco, 2010-11 make

After examining the samples pieces of the car, which the investigators collected at the attack spot, it was revealed that the car was likely to be manufactured in 2010-11 and may have been repainted.

Published: 23rd February 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

A scene of the spot after militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Pulwama district Thursday Feb 14 2019.

A scene of the spot after militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Pulwama district Thursday Feb 14 2019. | PTI

By Online Desk

Agencies probing the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed over 40 CRPF jawans have found out the details of the car used to blow up the CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

According to reports, an analysis done by the Maruti officials revealed that the vehicle used was manufactured by their company Eeco. After examining the sample pieces of the car, which the investigators collected at the attack spot, it was revealed that the car was likely to be manufactured in 2010-11 and could have been repainted.

Parts of the car shock absorber have also been collected from the spot. These parts are currently being examined to derive the exact manufacturing and sale date of the vehicle, the reports said. 

It was a red car, said some eyewitnesses.

Analysing the list of car theft cases and FIRs in Kashmir has not fetched any clue. The terrorist who drove the car was identified as Adil Ahmed Dar by Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror organisation that claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

The investigators, according to the reports, will take DNA samples from members of Dar’s family in Kakapora and would match it with the samples of flesh and blood picked up from the attack spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulama Terror Attack Pulwama attack pulwama CRPF Terrorist car

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp