WATCH | Madhya Pradesh cop carries man who fell off train on shoulder, saves life

The cop took the man to a railway station, from where he was taken to a health centre and then shifted to a district hospital because his head injury was severe but he is now out of danger.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Poonam_Billore_ANI

Madhya Pradesh police constable Poonam Billore (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By PTI

HOSHANGABAD: A police constable Saturday saved the life of a man who fell off a train by carrying him on his shoulder and running for about one-and-a-half kilometres to a nearby railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and a senior police official said constable Poonam Billore's timely act saved the life of the severely-injured passenger.

Shivpur police station in charge Sunil Patel said Ajit (35), a resident of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, fell off a Mumbai-bound train at Ravan Peepal village close to Pagdhal railway station Saturday morning.

"A Dial 100 First Response Vehicle got information about the incident at around 9:30 am but could not reach the spot of the incident as the terrain is hilly. Constable Billore and the FRV driver Rahul Sakalle ran to the spot. Billore, with help from Sakalle, then carried Ajit on his shoulder to Pagdhal railway station," he said.

From the railway station, Ajit was taken to a health centre in Seoni's Malwa area and then shifted to Hoshanagabd district hospital because his head injury was severe, Patel told PTI.

"Ajit is out of danger according to doctors treating him. Billore's timely response saved Ajit's life," Patel said.

Madhya Pradesh police

