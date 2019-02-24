Home Nation

Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar hospitalised

Parrikar, diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment, has been ailing for the last one year.

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here Saturday night, a statement said.

"Honourable Chief Minister taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy. His health condition continues to be stable," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in the statement.

Parrikar, 63, would be kept under observation for around 48 hours, the CMO added.

A strong police force has been deployed outside the GMCH.

He underwent treatment at a US hospital and also at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, senior Goa minister Vijai Sardesai, who met the chief minister at his residence, denied reports that Parrikar had been put on life support.

Manohar Parrikar

