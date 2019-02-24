Announcement made by me and Uddhav Thackeray final: CM Fadnavis on Shiv Sena-BJP poll pact

Home Nation

After the alliance was announced Monday, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil and his cabinet colleague from the Sena Ramdas Kadam had sparred over who would become chief minister.

Thackeray_and_Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The decision announced by him and Uddhav Thackeray on the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance formula was final, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters on the eve of the last budget session of the Maharashtra legislature here.

After the alliance was announced Monday, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil and his cabinet colleague from the Sena Ramdas Kadam had sparred over who would become chief minister.

While Patil said the party which wins more seats in the Assembly polls will get the CM's post, Kadam stated that the post will be divided between the two parties for an equal period.

ALSO READ: Disappointed at being ignored in BJP-Sena alliance: Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Asked about it, Fadnavis said, "Any statement made by Patil or Kadam which differs from the decision announced by me and Uddhav Thackeray should not be taken into consideration."

While announcing the alliance, Fadnavis and Thackeray had only said that all posts would be shared equally.

The chief minister also said that 11 bills will be introduced in this session of the state legislature.

