Home Nation

Arrested JeM suspects knew Pulwama mastermind and suicide bomber, remanded for 10 days

The duo was brought from Saharanpur to Lucknow on a transit remand by the ATS on Saturday morning to get take them in custody for grilling.

Published: 24th February 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Alleged JeM terrorists Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli from Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik from Pulwama. (Photo| UP Police)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The local ATS court of Lucknow sent the two suspected operatives of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), arrested from a private hostel in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Friday, to 10-day police custody for interrogation on late Saturday evening.

The two terror suspects—Shanawaz Ahmad Teli of Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir -- were brought from Saharanpur to Lucknow on a transit remand by the ATS on Saturday morning to get take them in custody for grilling. However, they could not be produced in the local court owing to a huge protest by a rush of agitated lawyers at the gate and they were shouting anti-Pakistan, anti-Jaish slogans. Even they reportedly tried to drag the suspects out of police vehicle.

READ| Protesting lawyers in Lucknow court prevent ATS from producing JeM ultras

Consequently, the ATS took them back. Later in the day, the ATS team returned with more police reinforcement and got their 10-day custodial remand for further interrogation. After the initial round of quizzing, the two suspects believably revealed that while being in Dar-ul-Uloom in Deoband as students, they were entrusted with radicalising potential recruits and convince them for joining the terror outfit.

“But they denied having information about the fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14,” said a source in ATS. However, they reportedly knew Adil Ahmad Dar, the suicide bomber who attacked CRPF convoy, and the mastermind behind the attack Kamran alias Rashid Ghazi.

Moreover, the two were suspected to be hiding explosives and firearms in Kashmir, said UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials. They added that the recovery of the ammunition could be made on the basis of the inputs shared by the two ultras. The ATS source claimed that both the suspects would be taken to their home state and Delhi as well for further interrogation.

READ | Jaish module busted in Deoband, 2 terror operatives held by UP ATS

Notably, two 0.32 bore pistols recovered from the accused were of good quality and suspected to have been supplied from across the border. Even 30 live cartridges, jehadi literature, video clips and films were also recovered from the place where the two were staying. On the other, Dar-ul-Uloom , the biggest seminary of Islamic education in Asia, has closed its doors on Kashmiri students after the arrest of suspected Jaish ultras on Friday. Rattled by midnight raids of UP ATS, the Islamic seminary has decided not to rent out accommodation to Kashmiris anymore.

READ | Pakistan appoints two administrators to supervise JeM headquarters 

In fact, many house owners in the area rent out their property as hostel to outstation students enrolled in the seminary and the madarsas affiliated to it. Significantly, the two Jaish suspects held on Friday were also putting up illegally in such a hostel faking to be the students of Dar-ul-Uloom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM Lucknow ATS court JeM terrorists Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp