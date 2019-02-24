Home Nation

Bihar: Siblings attack each other with acid, critically injured

The injured had been admitted to Hajipur Sadar Hospital, police added.

Published: 24th February 2019 02:35 PM

By UNI

HAJIPUR:  Two siblings attacked each other with acid leaving them and as many others critically injured when the latter came to their rescue at Levdhan village under Baligaon police station area in Vaishali district late last night.

Police said here today that one Chandrashekhar Singh and his brother Sorendra Singh threw acid on each other after their arguments over a land dispute between them reached flash point leaving them critically injured.

Sources said Sorendra Yadav`s wife and his brother-in-law Sanjay Kumar who tried to intervene were also injured in the acid attack. The injured had been admitted to Hajipur Sadar Hospital, police added.

 

