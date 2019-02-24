BJP to launch Kamal Jyoti outreach programme on Feb 26, Modi government's developmental works to be showcased

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Stepping up its efforts to retain power at the Centre, the BJP will launch a beneficiary outreach programme-- Kamal Jyoti Sampark Parv-- on February 26 across the country, a party leader said Sunday.

The saffron party will showcase the various welfare and developmental works undertaken by its governments at the Centre and the states with party chief Amit Shah likely to participate in a programme to be held in Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"The programme will be held across the country on February 26, with BJP chief Amit Shah likely to participate in the programme in eastern UP's Ghazipur district," UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi told PTI.

The programme will be held from 5 to 6 pm and more than one crore lamps in shape of lotus flower (the election symbol of the BJP) will be lit, he added.

The lamps will "signify the light and brightness in the life of the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government", he said.

"Through these lamps (named Kamal Deepak by partymen), the beneficiaries will be told that the prosperity, which has ushered in their lives, is due to the broad, holistic and inclusive policies of the BJP," Triapthi said.

The ruling party plans to light lamps in the houses and localities that have benefitted from a number of schemes of the BJP governments at the Centre and in states.

It has put the number of these beneficiaries at 22 crore.

Efforts will also be made by the party workers to disseminate information among villagers especially in those villages, which were electrified under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party workers were also of the view that since Uttar Pradesh was politically crucial for the saffron party, several organisational events of the party should be launched in the state.

Elaborating on the possible schedule of the senior BJP leaders of the state, Tripathi said, "UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey will be in Ghaziabad, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was likely to be in Etah."

"Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be Phaphamau (Prayagraj district) and deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will be in rural Lucknow," he added.

Similarly, Govardhan Jhadapia will be in Barabanki district, while Union minister Santosh Gangwar will be in Bareilly.

Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit is likely to be in Unnao, and Suresh Khanna will be in Kaushambi, Tripathi said.