Chhattisgarh: A tribal minister compares scribe with RSS, faces protest, says "sorry"

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A senior Congress minister, from the tribal-dominated Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh, Kawasi Lakhma, 61, first reacted to a query of journalist by comparing the latter as "speaking the language of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS - an organisation seen as an ideological mentor for the BJP)", later tendered an apology after facing resentment from the media fraternity. With the Bastar Zone Journalist Union coming out strongly against the remark by Lakhma and expressed strong displeasure, the minister said 'sorry' over his unacceptable comment.

"I was misinterpreted by the media fraternity. How could I hurt them who always support me in my struggle for the cause of tribals", Lakhma, a five-time Congress MLA from Konta constituency, said. After the Congress cadre meeting in Bastar ahead of the general elections, a journalist raised a question to the minister on how will the Congress deal with the rising ambitions of the Congressmen, who are seen unhappy with the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"None of the party worker nurture any discontentment. Congress has always remained united. Your language is that of an RSS, which engages in fomenting scuffle (fights)", the minister retorted to the scribe who was quick to remind Lakhma that he is not working for the RSS. The enraged journalists condemned the remark of the minister and sought his apology.

"Lakhma has regretfully acknowledged on what he had said and apologised over his comment. His statement was unacceptable. The issue is closed now", the president of the Bastar zonal journalist union S Karimuddin said. Lakhma, one of the survivors of the audacious Maoists attack the Congress convoy at Jhiram (Bastar) on May 25, 2013, is a Chhattisgarh cabinet minister with commercial tax (excise) and industry portfolio.