Congress rocking alliance boat: Jeetan Ram Manjhi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi on Saturday said the Congress is creating trouble in the seat-sharing arrangement of the grand alliance in the state.

He made the claim after meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Manjhi also made it clear that he will not agree with the alliance until his outfit, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is given a respectable number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

According to Manjhi, he met Yadav after media reports claimed HAM would be given only one seat in the alliance. “HAM is an old member of grand alliance and hence we are not going to agree unless given same number of seats as given to other alliance partners, except the RJD and Congress,” said Manjhi. He added Yadav assured him of a respectable number of seats.

Manjhi further said that any decision in this regard should be taken after a detailed discussion with other alliance partners and also made it clear that candidature will be decided only after the seat-sharing is chalked out.