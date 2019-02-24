Encounter between militants and security forces underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there, a police official said.

He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.

There were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.