Encounter between militants and security forces underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there, a police official said.
Published: 24th February 2019 03:55 PM | Last Updated: 24th February 2019 04:03 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there, a police official said.
He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.
There were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.