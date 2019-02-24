Haryana police issues directions to prevent violence, discrimination against Kashmiris

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has issued directions to prevent acts of violence, discrimination and other coercive acts against Kashmiris, including those enrolled in education institutes, and other minorities in the state, ADGP (Law and Order) Mohd Akil said here on Sunday.

A written communication has been issued to all police commissioners, district SPs, SPs, the railways and DCP Panchkula for taking all possible steps to ensure the safety and security of students, traders and other persons of Kashmiri origin, and other minorities, he said.

"They have been directed to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of assault, threat, social boycotts and such other egregious acts against them," Akil was quoted as saying in an official release here.

On Friday, the Centre asked all states to ensure the security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir amid reports that some of them were attacked in different parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, that left 40 CRPF jawans dead.

Akil said police force should be deployed at strategic locations with a view to maintain peace, law and order, and harmony, and this should be done in consultation with the respective deputy commissioners.

Reserve Force in anti-riot gear be kept ready for movement at short notice and close coordination should be maintained with state and central intelligence agencies, he said.

According to the release, the entire security apparatus be kept on high alert and strict action must be taken against anybody found indulging in disruptive activities or taking law in his hands.

Senior police officers would personally keep a watch on this situation and headquarters be kept informed of all-important happenings, he said quoting the communication.

Earlier, the Punjab Police set up a helpline to deal with the complaints lodged by Kashmiris, especially students in Punjab.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the nodal officers appointed by the states and Union Territories would take necessary steps to prevent acts of violence, discrimination and other coercive acts against Kashmiris (including students enrolled with the institutions in the respondent states and the Union Territories) and other minorities.