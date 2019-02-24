Home Nation

Haryana police issues directions to prevent violence, discrimination against Kashmiris

On Friday, the Centre asked all states to ensure the security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir amid reports that some of them were attacked in different parts of the country.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Traders take out a rally in Srinagar on Saturday to protest the Pulwama attack. | (Zahoor Punjabi | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has issued directions to prevent acts of violence, discrimination and other coercive acts against Kashmiris, including those enrolled in education institutes, and other minorities in the state, ADGP (Law and Order) Mohd Akil said here on Sunday.

A written communication has been issued to all police commissioners, district SPs, SPs, the railways and DCP Panchkula for taking all possible steps to ensure the safety and security of students, traders and other persons of Kashmiri origin, and other minorities, he said.

"They have been directed to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of assault, threat, social boycotts and such other egregious acts against them," Akil was quoted as saying in an official release here.

On Friday, the Centre asked all states to ensure the security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir amid reports that some of them were attacked in different parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, that left 40 CRPF jawans dead.

Akil said police force should be deployed at strategic locations with a view to maintain peace, law and order, and harmony, and this should be done in consultation with the respective deputy commissioners.

Reserve Force in anti-riot gear be kept ready for movement at short notice and close coordination should be maintained with state and central intelligence agencies, he said.

According to the release, the entire security apparatus be kept on high alert and strict action must be taken against anybody found indulging in disruptive activities or taking law in his hands.

Senior police officers would personally keep a watch on this situation and headquarters be kept informed of all-important happenings, he said quoting the communication.

Earlier, the Punjab Police set up a helpline to deal with the complaints lodged by Kashmiris, especially students in Punjab.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the nodal officers appointed by the states and Union Territories would take necessary steps to prevent acts of violence, discrimination and other coercive acts against Kashmiris (including students enrolled with the institutions in the respondent states and the Union Territories) and other minorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama Attack Attack Against Kashmiris

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp