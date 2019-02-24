Home Nation

If PM Modi sends out clear message, 'environment of hatred' will subside, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief said that India is not a country of hatred and if the leadership sends direction, it will automatically dissolve.

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​ (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: If Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends out a "clear message" that India and its people are one, the "environment of hatred" in the country will automatically subside, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said.

Gandhi said this during an event here in response to a question from a PhD scholar, who alleged that there was an "environment of hatred" in the country and asked Gandhi how his the Congress government would tackle the situation, if it comes to power.

"A message is given by a prime minister. What the PM says, feels is transmitted to the system. So, this environment of hatred that is there, if a prime minister sends a clear message that 'India is one' and its 'people are one', then that situation will subside on its own," Gandhi said.

He emphasised that India a "country of love and amity".

"It is naturally so. It is not a country of hatred. So, If the leadership sends direction, it (anger and hatred) will automatically dissolve," Gandhi said.

He also asked the students present at the event if the "anger level" in the country was increasing or decreasing? "There is job crisis and if it is not resolved then this anger will not go away," he said.

So, this situation can be resolved by addressing the job issue and through amity, he added.

