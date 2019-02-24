Home Nation

Jharkhand: Three PLFI ultras killed in encounter with security forces

According to the police, in a special joint operation carried out by 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police, an encounter ensued between police and Maoists.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Three ultras of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gumla district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police (Operation) M L Meena told PTI that the three were killed during the encounter with the personnel of CRPFs CoBRA unit and Gumla district police at Kamdara in Gumla district, about 94 km from here.

Two AK-47 rifles and a .315 rifle were recovered from the spot, the ADGP said.

 

