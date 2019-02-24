Home Nation

Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister again, says BJP chief Amit Shah

Shah terming the grand alliance as leaderless said that mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) haven’t yet declared a prime ministerial candidate.

Published: 24th February 2019 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Amritsar BJP National President Amit Shah s during 'Karyakarta Sammelan' in Amritsar Sunday Feb. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: BJP’s National President Amit Shah says Pakistan will be given a benefiting reply by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a Karyakarta Sammelan at Fatehgarh Churian Chowk in Amritsar he said, "If you want India to give a befitting reply to Pakistan for Pulwama attack, elect Modi again. It’s a situation when some stringent measures for the security of the nation need to be taken, can the grand alliance provide the country with that? No, they can’t, only PM Modi who works for 18 hours a day can ensure the safety and security of the nation.’’

"I want to tell the families of next of kin that the blood given by 40 jawans will not go in vain. Our government will teach a lesson to terrorists. The Government is with the families of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack,’’  he said.

Shah terming the grand alliance as leaderless said, "mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) haven’t yet declared a prime ministerial candidate."

He asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who is the leader of this alliance. "Can grand alliance do any good to this country. Rahul baba who is the leader of this alliance. If people elect you, who will become Prime Minister, nobody gives a name. The leaders of this alliance are seeking a mandate from the public, but they are not decided who their leader is. Whereas we are clear that on getting majority Narendra Modi will once again become Prime Minister," he said.

BJP, Akali Dal and our other allies are going to fight under Modi ji's leadership. I can see the writing on the wall that Modi is once again going to be PM. Congress can day-dream," he said.

On Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shah said he had lowered "the dignity of the country by embracing Pakistani Army Chief, who is killing our soldiers every day".

He said the Centre had left no stone unturned to ensure Punjab's development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Arun Jaitley were always liberal in giving grants to the state, and
the State had got Rs 1,61,907 crore under NDA as against UPA's Rs 30,157 crore.

Shah claimed that several schemes which SAD-BJP government had started, this Congress regime has stopped them.

Amit Shah Narendra Modi Prime Minister

