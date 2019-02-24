Home Nation

PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam, washes feet of sanitation workers

Modi presented the sanitation workers 'angvastram' and said he would carry the memory of washing the feet of safai karamcharis life-long.

Published: 24th February 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi washing the feet of safai karmacharis (sanitation workers) in Allahabad on Sunday, February 24, 2019. | Express Photo Services

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

ALLAHABAD: Draped in quintessential orange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam and interacted with sanitation workers. He also performed the Ganga aarti and took part in the Triveni Puja.

The PM performed the rituals conducted by a group of priests in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and other ministers of Yogi cabinet.

Describing the sanitation workers as the “real karm yogis”, the PM honoured them by washing their feet and presenting them an angvastram.

“No one can know the labour they (safai karamcharis) have put in the Kumbh. Cleanliness has been the trademark of this Kumbh,” Modi said at a gathering at the Kumbh Mela.

Modi felicitated a number of boatmen, policemen and paramilitary personnel for their services in keeping the mela clean, safe and secure for the crores of devotes.

The PM also announced that five different insurance schemes will be extended to safai karmacharis, boatmen and others working at the Kumbh.

The premiums for all the insurance will be deposited by the government on behalf of the beneficiaries.

