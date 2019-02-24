Home Nation

Punjab asks Centre to keep state in Operations Green scheme

Urging to NDA government reconsider the decision, the Amarinder Singh further pointed out that Punjab was supplying seed potato to other states, apart from meeting its own demand.

Published: 24th February 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Potato

The area under potato cultivation in Punjab was nearly 1 lakh hectares with an annual production of 2.7 million tonne, the CM said (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to the Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal pressing for inclusion of Punjab in the Operation Greens scheme, which is aimed at supporting the production of tomato, onion and potato.

In his letter to Badal, the chief minister expressed concerns over Punjab's exclusion from the list of states identified for the Operation Greens scheme and especially drew attention towards the promotion of potato production cluster.

The area under potato cultivation in Punjab was nearly 1 lakh hectares with an annual production of 2.7 million tonne, the chief minister said the state was at the seventh position in area under cultivation and sixth in production of potatoes in the country.

Amarinder, as per an official release here on Sunday, further noted that Punjab was the hub for seed potato production, with the advantage of an aphid-free (aphid is a small bug which feeds by sucking sap from plants) window during October-December and favourable agro-climatic conditions.

Urging the minister to reconsider the decision, the chief minister further pointed out that Punjab was supplying seed potato to other states, apart from meeting its own demand.

Not only that, it had great potential to enhance potato seed production in view of its geographic location and climatic conditions, he added.

Arguing the state's case further, Amarinder said with the establishment of tissue culture and aeroponic technology at the centre of excellence for potato, at Dhogri in Jalandhar, the whole seed potato producing area in the state shall come under certified seed potato in the coming 4-5 years.

Also, due to the soil being free from serious pathogens and pests, particularly brown rot bacterial wilt and potato tuber moth, Punjab had been considered a pest free zone for potato production, he stressed.

The chief minister, in his letter, urged the union minister to appreciate the fact that due to lack of adequate processing infrastructure in the State, the production season often faces a glut in the market, resulting in low price realization for the producers.

The inclusion of Punjab in the TOP scheme would enhance the investment in processing facilities, besides ensuring proper price to the farmers through price stabilisation measures, he added.

Given this, he urged the minister include Punjab in Operation Greens (TOP), especially for potato clusters.

The Operation Greens was announced by the Centre to stabilise the supply of tomato, onion and potato (TOP) crops and to ensure availability of TOP crops throughout the country round the year without price volatility.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Punjab Operation Greens Operation Greens scheme potato

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp