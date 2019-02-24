Stone pelted at Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's car in Kolkata​

By UNI

KOLKATA: BJP's Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh's car was stoned when the leader left his home at Salt Lake this noon for a party meeting at Hooghly district.

Ghosh alleged that the windscreen of his car was cracked, and the matter would be reported to the police. He alleged that he had faced similar attacks more than once in the recent time.

His party colleague Joy Banerjee has also come under similar attack, he added. He said nearly 40 BJP workers have been killed and now he and his party men were prepared to face such attacks.