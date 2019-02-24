Three killed as truck rams into house in Uttar Pradesh

By UNI

JAUNPUR: A women and her two daughters were killed and five others injured when an uncontrolled truck rammed into their home in the Mungrabadshahpur police station area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, early Sunday morning.

Police sources said here that the truck rammed into the house at Budhiya ka Inara Pandeypur village at the Prayagraj road at 0330 hrs, resulting in on the spot death of Shashikala (36) and her two daughters Pragya (12) and Rani (4).

Five people including Devi Pandey, Babli Pandey, Sujata Pandey and Deeksha Pandey and one another were injured in the mishap who were admitted to a local hospital.

The truck has been seized by the police and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding driver.