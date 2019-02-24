WATCH | PM Modi washes feet of sanitation workers in Prayagraj

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam and interacted with sanitation workers. He also performed the Ganga aarti and tok part in the Triveni Puja.

The PM performed the rituals conducted by a group of priests in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and other ministers of Yogi cabinet. Describing the sanitation workers as the “real karm yogis”, the PM honoured them by washing their feet and presenting them an angvastram. “No one can know the labour they (safai karamcharis) have put in the Kumbh. Cleanliness has been the trademark of this Kumbh,” Modi said at a gathering at the Kumbh Mela.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi washes feet of sanitation workers in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/otTUJpqynU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2019

Modi felicitated a number of boatmen, policemen and paramilitary personnel for their services in keeping the mela clean, safe and secure for the crores of devotes.

The PM also announced that five insurance schemes will be extended to safai karmacharis, boatmen and others working at the Kumbh. The premiums for all the insurance will be deposited by the government on behalf of the beneficiaries.