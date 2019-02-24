West Bengal gives Rs 2 lakh each to families of labourers killed in UP blast

By IANS

MALDA: The West Bengal government on Sunday gave compensation cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of labourers from the state who were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi on Saturday.

Nine, of the 13 dead, hailed from Bengal's Malda district. A dozen others were injured in the blast that occurred at Rothaan village, 30 km from Bhadohi district headquarters.

State urban development minister Firhad Hakim handed over the cheques to some of the bereaved families at Enayetpur in Malda and said eligible members of each family would be given a job under the state's Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

He also promised old age pension to the widows and mothers of the deceased persons.

"Our government is providing compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the nine families. The district magistrate has signed cheques for distribution among the kin of the deceased following directions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Hakim stated.

"We are also talking to the local administration to ensure pension to the widows and mothers of the deceased," he said. Hakim said the bodies of the deceased labourers were expected to reach Malda by Monday.

A team comprising the Malda Deputy Magistrate and state police officers has accompanied family members of the deceased to Bhadohi to bring back their bodies, police said.

Stressing that the Mamata Banerjee government was ready to provide all kind of assistance to the bereaved families, Hakim criticised the Uttar Pradesh administration for the explosion, "What is the condition of law and order in Uttar Pradesh? How can Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath come to West Bengal to question the state of affairs here?" he asked.